Earnings results for Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST)

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 04/27/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.99. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.36.

Southern First Bancshares last announced its earnings data on March 2nd, 2021. The bank reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.47. The company earned $27.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.75 million. Southern First Bancshares has generated $3.58 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.9. Southern First Bancshares has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, April 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Southern First Bancshares in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $39.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 20.01%. The high price target for SFST is $57.50 and the low price target for SFST is $30.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Southern First Bancshares has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $39.50, Southern First Bancshares has a forecasted downside of 20.0% from its current price of $49.38. Southern First Bancshares has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST)

Southern First Bancshares does not currently pay a dividend. Southern First Bancshares does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST)

In the past three months, Southern First Bancshares insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $940,278.00 in company stock. Only 8.48% of the stock of Southern First Bancshares is held by insiders. 74.08% of the stock of Southern First Bancshares is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST



Earnings for Southern First Bancshares are expected to grow by 68.62% in the coming year, from $1.88 to $3.17 per share. The P/E ratio of Southern First Bancshares is 22.86, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.19. The P/E ratio of Southern First Bancshares is 22.86, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.04. Southern First Bancshares has a P/B Ratio of 1.83. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

