Earnings results for Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/28/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.56. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.2.

Stanley Black & Decker last issued its earnings data on January 27th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Stanley Black & Decker has generated $8.40 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.8. Stanley Black & Decker has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, April 28th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Stanley Black & Decker in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $195.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 6.22%. The high price target for SWK is $241.00 and the low price target for SWK is $131.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Stanley Black & Decker has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 8 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $195.00, Stanley Black & Decker has a forecasted downside of 6.2% from its current price of $207.93. Stanley Black & Decker has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK)

Stanley Black & Decker has a dividend yield of 1.36%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Stanley Black & Decker has been increasing its dividend for 54 years. The dividend payout ratio of Stanley Black & Decker is 33.33%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Stanley Black & Decker will have a dividend payout ratio of 29.11% next year. This indicates that Stanley Black & Decker will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK)

In the past three months, Stanley Black & Decker insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $629,511.00 in company stock. Only 1.00% of the stock of Stanley Black & Decker is held by insiders. 85.41% of the stock of Stanley Black & Decker is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK



Earnings for Stanley Black & Decker are expected to grow by 10.45% in the coming year, from $8.71 to $9.62 per share. The P/E ratio of Stanley Black & Decker is 33.75, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.35. The P/E ratio of Stanley Black & Decker is 33.75, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 50.52. Stanley Black & Decker has a PEG Ratio of 2.68. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Stanley Black & Decker has a P/B Ratio of 4.14. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

