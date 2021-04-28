Earnings results for Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Stepan Company is expected* to report earnings on 04/27/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.43. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.04.

Stepan last released its earnings data on February 17th, 2021. The basic materials company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $494.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.20 million. Stepan has generated $5.12 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.8. Stepan has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, April 27th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Stepan in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $130.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 1.34%. The high price target for SCL is $130.00 and the low price target for SCL is $130.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Stepan has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 1 buy rating, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $130.00, Stepan has a forecasted downside of 1.3% from its current price of $131.77. Stepan has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Stepan has a dividend yield of 0.92%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Stepan has been increasing its dividend for 26 years. The dividend payout ratio of Stepan is 23.83%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Stepan will have a dividend payout ratio of 19.46% next year. This indicates that Stepan will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

In the past three months, Stepan insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $244,918.00 in company stock. Only 6.20% of the stock of Stepan is held by insiders. 74.90% of the stock of Stepan is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Stepan (NYSE:SCL



Earnings for Stepan are expected to grow by 17.42% in the coming year, from $5.34 to $6.27 per share. The P/E ratio of Stepan is 25.84, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.20. The P/E ratio of Stepan is 25.84, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 27.59. Stepan has a P/B Ratio of 3.32. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

