Earnings results for Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF)

Stifel Financial Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 04/27/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.8.

Stifel Financial last posted its earnings data on January 28th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.36. The firm earned $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.62 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Stifel Financial has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.9. Stifel Financial has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, April 27th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Stifel Financial in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $51.22, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 26.62%. The high price target for SF is $77.00 and the low price target for SF is $30.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 3 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF)

Stifel Financial has a dividend yield of 0.87%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Stifel Financial does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF)

In the past three months, Stifel Financial insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $10,597,132.00 in company stock. Only 3.71% of the stock of Stifel Financial is held by insiders. 56.45% of the stock of Stifel Financial is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

The P/E ratio of Stifel Financial is 18.90, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.19. The P/E ratio of Stifel Financial is 18.90, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.04. Stifel Financial has a P/B Ratio of 2.13. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

