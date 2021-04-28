Earnings results for Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA)

Sunnova Energy International Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/28/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.34. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.85.

Sunnova Energy International last announced its quarterly earnings data on February 24th, 2021. The reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.59. The firm earned $38.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.41 million. Sunnova Energy International has generated ($2.91) earnings per share over the last year. Sunnova Energy International has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, April 28th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Sunnova Energy International in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $52.25, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 29.14%. The high price target for NOVA is $66.00 and the low price target for NOVA is $25.00. There are currently 12 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Sunnova Energy International has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 12 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $52.25, Sunnova Energy International has a forecasted upside of 29.1% from its current price of $40.46. Sunnova Energy International has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA)

Sunnova Energy International does not currently pay a dividend. Sunnova Energy International does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA)

In the past three months, Sunnova Energy International insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $7,728,390.00 in company stock. 91.86% of the stock of Sunnova Energy International is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA



Earnings for Sunnova Energy International are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.69) to ($1.08) per share. The P/E ratio of Sunnova Energy International is -19.36, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Sunnova Energy International is -19.36, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Sunnova Energy International has a P/B Ratio of 5.26. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

