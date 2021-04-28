Earnings results for Systemax (NYSE:SYX)

Systemax Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 04/27/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.29. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.21.

Systemax last released its earnings data on February 23rd, 2021. The reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $273.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.46 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Systemax has generated $1.32 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.2. Systemax has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, April 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Systemax (NYSE:SYX)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Systemax in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $46.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 2.77%. The high price target for SYX is $46.00 and the low price target for SYX is $46.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Systemax has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $46.00, Systemax has a forecasted upside of 2.8% from its current price of $44.76. Systemax has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Systemax (NYSE:SYX)

Systemax has a dividend yield of 1.40%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Systemax has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Systemax is 48.48%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Systemax will have a dividend payout ratio of 35.56% next year. This indicates that Systemax will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Systemax (NYSE:SYX)

In the past three months, Systemax insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,133,921.00 in company stock. 67.00% of the stock of Systemax is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 29.27% of the stock of Systemax is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Systemax (NYSE:SYX



Earnings for Systemax are expected to grow by 5.88% in the coming year, from $1.70 to $1.80 per share. The P/E ratio of Systemax is 28.15, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.20. The P/E ratio of Systemax is 28.15, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 50.00. Systemax has a P/B Ratio of 9.56. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

