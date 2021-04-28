Earnings results for Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated is expected* to report earnings on 04/28/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.59. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.2800000000000002.

Teledyne Technologies last posted its earnings results on January 27th, 2021. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.37. The company earned $809.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.15 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Teledyne Technologies has generated $10.51 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.5. Teledyne Technologies has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, April 28th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Teledyne Technologies in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $366.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 17.25%. The high price target for TDY is $395.00 and the low price target for TDY is $331.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Teledyne Technologies has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $366.50, Teledyne Technologies has a forecasted downside of 17.3% from its current price of $442.91. Teledyne Technologies has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY)

Teledyne Technologies does not currently pay a dividend. Teledyne Technologies does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY)

In the past three months, Teledyne Technologies insiders have bought 318.65% more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $8,454,063.00 in company stock and sold $2,019,362.00 in company stock. Only 3.15% of the stock of Teledyne Technologies is held by insiders. 88.37% of the stock of Teledyne Technologies is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY



Earnings for Teledyne Technologies are expected to grow by 11.97% in the coming year, from $10.36 to $11.60 per share. The P/E ratio of Teledyne Technologies is 43.47, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.36. The P/E ratio of Teledyne Technologies is 43.47, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Aerospace sector average P/E ratio of about 76.58. Teledyne Technologies has a P/B Ratio of 5.95. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here