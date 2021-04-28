Earnings results for Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB)

Tenable Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/27/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.1. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.22.

Tenable last issued its earnings results on February 2nd, 2021. The reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $118.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.59 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Tenable has generated ($0.87) earnings per share over the last year. Tenable has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, April 27th, 2021.

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Tenable in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $53.15, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 23.27%. The high price target for TENB is $67.00 and the low price target for TENB is $40.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 11 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Tenable has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.92, and is based on 11 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $53.15, Tenable has a forecasted upside of 23.3% from its current price of $43.12. Tenable has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Tenable does not currently pay a dividend. Tenable does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Tenable insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $12,897,415.00 in company stock. Only 16.40% of the stock of Tenable is held by insiders. 80.96% of the stock of Tenable is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Tenable are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.47) to ($0.39) per share. The P/E ratio of Tenable is -53.90, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Tenable is -53.90, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Tenable has a P/B Ratio of 42.69. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

