Earnings results for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited is expected* to report earnings on 04/28/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.55. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.73.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries last announced its earnings data on February 10th, 2021. The reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Its revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has generated $2.31 earnings per share over the last year. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, April 28th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $12.22, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 17.86%. The high price target for TEVA is $16.00 and the low price target for TEVA is $8.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 7 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.25, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 7 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $12.22, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a forecasted upside of 17.9% from its current price of $10.37. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries does not currently pay a dividend. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA)

In the past three months, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,427,678.00 in company stock. Only 0.56% of the stock of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries is held by insiders. 51.20% of the stock of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA



Earnings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries are expected to grow by 4.96% in the coming year, from $2.42 to $2.54 per share. The P/E ratio of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries is -2.82, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries is -2.82, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a PEG Ratio of 0.87. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a P/B Ratio of 0.75. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here