Earnings results for TFI International (NYSE:TFII)

TFI International Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/27/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.68. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.62.

TFI International last issued its quarterly earnings data on February 8th, 2021. The reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.16. The firm earned $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. TFI International has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

Analyst Opinion on TFI International (NYSE:TFII)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for TFI International in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $90.27, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 15.04%. The high price target for TFII is $115.00 and the low price target for TFII is $57.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

TFI International has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.91, and is based on 10 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $90.27, TFI International has a forecasted upside of 15.0% from its current price of $78.47. TFI International has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: TFI International (NYSE:TFII)

TFI International has a dividend yield of 1.12%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. TFI International has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. Based on earnings estimates, TFI International will have a dividend payout ratio of 27.90% next year. This indicates that TFI International will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: TFI International (NYSE:TFII)

In the past three months, TFI International insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 34.50% of the stock of TFI International is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of TFI International (NYSE:TFII



Earnings for TFI International are expected to grow by 13.12% in the coming year, from $2.82 to $3.19 per share.

