Earnings results for The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN)

PROG Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/27/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.56.

The Aaron’s last announced its earnings results on February 22nd, 2021. The reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. The company earned $430.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.50 million. The Aaron’s has generated $1.98 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.3. The Aaron’s has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, April 27th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for The Aaron’s in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $52.70, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 99.39%. The high price target for AAN is $90.00 and the low price target for AAN is $20.00. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN)

The Aaron’s pays a meaningful dividend of 1.55%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. The Aaron’s has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of The Aaron’s is 20.20%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, The Aaron’s will have a dividend payout ratio of 20.00% next year. This indicates that The Aaron’s will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN)

In the past three months, The Aaron’s insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $14,463.00 in company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN



Earnings for The Aaron’s are expected to decrease by -33.77% in the coming year, from $3.02 to $2.00 per share. The P/E ratio of The Aaron’s is 13.35, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.19. The P/E ratio of The Aaron’s is 13.35, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 45.29. The Aaron’s has a PEG Ratio of 2.54. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued.

