Earnings results for The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO)

Brink’s Company (The) is expected* to report earnings on 04/28/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.71. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.36.

The Brink’s last issued its earnings data on February 22nd, 2021. The business services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Its revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. The Brink’s has generated $3.89 earnings per share over the last year. The Brink’s has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, April 28th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for The Brink’s in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $89.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 16.15%. The high price target for BCO is $96.00 and the low price target for BCO is $80.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

The Brink’s has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $89.33, The Brink’s has a forecasted upside of 16.2% from its current price of $76.91. The Brink’s has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO)

The Brink’s has a dividend yield of 0.78%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. The Brink’s has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of The Brink’s is 15.42%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, The Brink’s will have a dividend payout ratio of 13.89% next year. This indicates that The Brink’s will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO)

In the past three months, The Brink’s insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,426,296.00 in company stock. Only 3.24% of the stock of The Brink’s is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO



Earnings for The Brink’s are expected to grow by 48.97% in the coming year, from $2.90 to $4.32 per share. The P/E ratio of The Brink’s is -307.64, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of The Brink’s is -307.64, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The Brink’s has a P/B Ratio of 18.53. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

