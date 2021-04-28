Earnings results for The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG)

Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) is expected* to report earnings on 04/28/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.16. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.11.

The Interpublic Group of Companies last announced its quarterly earnings data on February 9th, 2021. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. The Interpublic Group of Companies has generated $1.93 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.7. The Interpublic Group of Companies has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, April 28th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for The Interpublic Group of Companies in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $27.63, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 7.42%. The high price target for IPG is $33.00 and the low price target for IPG is $23.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

The Interpublic Group of Companies has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $27.63, The Interpublic Group of Companies has a forecasted downside of 7.4% from its current price of $29.84. The Interpublic Group of Companies has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG)

The Interpublic Group of Companies pays a meaningful dividend of 3.63%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. The Interpublic Group of Companies has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of The Interpublic Group of Companies is 55.96%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, The Interpublic Group of Companies will have a dividend payout ratio of 58.38% next year. This indicates that The Interpublic Group of Companies will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG)

In the past three months, The Interpublic Group of Companies insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $16,949,558.00 in company stock. Only 1.09% of the stock of The Interpublic Group of Companies is held by insiders. 96.99% of the stock of The Interpublic Group of Companies is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG



Earnings for The Interpublic Group of Companies are expected to grow by 10.12% in the coming year, from $1.68 to $1.85 per share. The P/E ratio of The Interpublic Group of Companies is 20.72, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.35. The P/E ratio of The Interpublic Group of Companies is 20.72, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 35.20. The Interpublic Group of Companies has a PEG Ratio of 9.86. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. The Interpublic Group of Companies has a P/B Ratio of 4.09. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

