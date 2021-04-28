Earnings results for The Timken (NYSE:TKR)

Timken Company (The) is expected* to report earnings on 04/28/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.2. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.11.

The Timken last announced its quarterly earnings data on February 4th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $891.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.21 million. Its quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. The Timken has generated $4.60 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.5. The Timken has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, April 28th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on The Timken (NYSE:TKR)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for The Timken in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $92.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 10.20%. The high price target for TKR is $100.00 and the low price target for TKR is $87.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

The Timken has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $92.33, The Timken has a forecasted upside of 10.2% from its current price of $83.79. The Timken has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: The Timken (NYSE:TKR)

The Timken has a dividend yield of 1.38%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. The Timken has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of The Timken is 25.22%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, The Timken will have a dividend payout ratio of 24.22% next year. This indicates that The Timken will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: The Timken (NYSE:TKR)

In the past three months, The Timken insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $6,549,199.00 in company stock. Only 11.62% of the stock of The Timken is held by insiders. 80.41% of the stock of The Timken is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of The Timken (NYSE:TKR



Earnings for The Timken are expected to grow by 15.14% in the coming year, from $4.16 to $4.79 per share. The P/E ratio of The Timken is 18.54, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.36. The P/E ratio of The Timken is 18.54, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 50.52. The Timken has a PEG Ratio of 4.03. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. The Timken has a P/B Ratio of 3.23. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

