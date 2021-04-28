Earnings results for Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL)

Travel + Leisure last released its earnings data on February 24th, 2021. The reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $645 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.86 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. Travel + Leisure has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Travel + Leisure has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, April 28th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Travel + Leisure in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $71.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 8.76%. The high price target for TNL is $74.00 and the low price target for TNL is $69.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Travel + Leisure has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $71.33, Travel + Leisure has a forecasted upside of 8.8% from its current price of $65.59. Travel + Leisure has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL)

Travel + Leisure pays a meaningful dividend of 1.87%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Travel + Leisure does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL)

In the past three months, Travel + Leisure insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $3,745,499.00 in company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL



More latest stories: here