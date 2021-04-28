Earnings results for Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT)

Tremont Mortgage Trust is expected* to report earnings on 04/27/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.2.

Tremont Mortgage Trust last announced its earnings results on February 22nd, 2021. The reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Tremont Mortgage Trust has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.4. Tremont Mortgage Trust has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, April 27th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Tremont Mortgage Trust in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $5.67, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 8.31%. The high price target for TRMT is $8.50 and the low price target for TRMT is $3.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT)

Tremont Mortgage Trust has a dividend yield of 0.32%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Tremont Mortgage Trust has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

Insiders buying/selling: Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT)

Earnings and Valuation of Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT



The P/E ratio of Tremont Mortgage Trust is 6.37, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.20. The P/E ratio of Tremont Mortgage Trust is 6.37, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.04. Tremont Mortgage Trust has a P/B Ratio of 0.59. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

