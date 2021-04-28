Earnings results for Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Trustmark Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 04/27/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.61. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.4.

Trustmark last issued its earnings data on January 25th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. The firm earned $180.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.78 million. Trustmark has generated $2.45 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.7. Trustmark has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, April 27th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Trustmark in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $26.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 21.38%. The high price target for TRMK is $26.00 and the low price target for TRMK is $26.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Trustmark has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $26.00, Trustmark has a forecasted downside of 21.4% from its current price of $33.07. Trustmark has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Trustmark pays a meaningful dividend of 2.76%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Trustmark has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Trustmark is 37.55%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Trustmark will have a dividend payout ratio of 44.66% next year. This indicates that Trustmark will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK)

In the past three months, Trustmark insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $796,067.00 in company stock. Only 1.60% of the stock of Trustmark is held by insiders. 57.95% of the stock of Trustmark is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK



Earnings for Trustmark are expected to decrease by -16.60% in the coming year, from $2.47 to $2.06 per share. The P/E ratio of Trustmark is 14.70, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.19. The P/E ratio of Trustmark is 14.70, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.04. Trustmark has a P/B Ratio of 1.28. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

