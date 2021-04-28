Earnings results for UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF)

UMB Financial Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 04/27/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.47. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.04.

UMB Financial last announced its earnings results on January 25th, 2021. The bank reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $429.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.50 million. UMB Financial has generated $4.99 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.5. UMB Financial has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, April 27th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for UMB Financial in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $71.67, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 24.82%. The high price target for UMBF is $85.00 and the low price target for UMBF is $48.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

UMB Financial has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $71.67, UMB Financial has a forecasted downside of 24.8% from its current price of $95.33. UMB Financial has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF)

UMB Financial has a dividend yield of 1.35%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. UMB Financial has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of UMB Financial is 25.65%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, UMB Financial will have a dividend payout ratio of 27.18% next year. This indicates that UMB Financial will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF)

In the past three months, UMB Financial insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,771,619.00 in company stock. Only 10.24% of the stock of UMB Financial is held by insiders. 83.83% of the stock of UMB Financial is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF



Earnings for UMB Financial are expected to decrease by -2.08% in the coming year, from $4.81 to $4.71 per share. The P/E ratio of UMB Financial is 23.48, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.19. The P/E ratio of UMB Financial is 23.48, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.04. UMB Financial has a P/B Ratio of 1.80. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

