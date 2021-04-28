Earnings results for USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA)

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/27/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.5699999999999998. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.23.

USANA Health Sciences last announced its earnings results on February 8th, 2021. The reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $310.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.71 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. USANA Health Sciences has generated $4.41 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.8. USANA Health Sciences has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, April 27th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for USANA Health Sciences in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $126.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 31.03%. The high price target for USNA is $126.00 and the low price target for USNA is $126.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

USANA Health Sciences has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $126.00, USANA Health Sciences has a forecasted upside of 31.0% from its current price of $96.16. USANA Health Sciences has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA)

USANA Health Sciences does not currently pay a dividend. USANA Health Sciences does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA)

In the past three months, USANA Health Sciences insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $4,256,473.00 in company stock. 45.40% of the stock of USANA Health Sciences is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 54.12% of the stock of USANA Health Sciences is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA



Earnings for USANA Health Sciences are expected to grow by 0.93% in the coming year, from $5.40 to $5.45 per share. The P/E ratio of USANA Health Sciences is 17.81, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.19. The P/E ratio of USANA Health Sciences is 17.81, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 45.70. USANA Health Sciences has a PEG Ratio of 0.96. PEG Ratios around 1 indicate that a company is correctly valued. USANA Health Sciences has a P/B Ratio of 5.92. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

