Earnings results for Valvoline (NYSE:VVV)

Valvoline Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/28/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.37. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.39.

Valvoline last issued its earnings results on February 3rd, 2021. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The company earned $653 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.84 million. Its revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Valvoline has generated $1.39 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.5. Valvoline has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, April 28th, 2021. Valvoline will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, April 30th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Valvoline (NYSE:VVV)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Valvoline in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $29.71, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 2.78%. The high price target for VVV is $40.00 and the low price target for VVV is $23.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Valvoline has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $29.71, Valvoline has a forecasted upside of 2.8% from its current price of $28.91. Valvoline has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Valvoline (NYSE:VVV)

Valvoline pays a meaningful dividend of 1.73%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Valvoline has only been increasing its dividend for 4 years. The dividend payout ratio of Valvoline is 35.97%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Valvoline will have a dividend payout ratio of 32.47% next year. This indicates that Valvoline will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Valvoline (NYSE:VVV)

In the past three months, Valvoline insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.57% of the stock of Valvoline is held by insiders. 92.26% of the stock of Valvoline is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Valvoline (NYSE:VVV



Earnings for Valvoline are expected to grow by 10.79% in the coming year, from $1.39 to $1.54 per share. The P/E ratio of Valvoline is 24.50, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.36. The P/E ratio of Valvoline is 24.50, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 27.28. Valvoline has a PEG Ratio of 1.87. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued.

More latest stories: here