Earnings results for Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Veritex Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/27/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.52. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.08.

Veritex last announced its quarterly earnings data on January 25th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The company earned $75.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.45 million. Veritex has generated $2.29 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.2. Veritex has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, April 27th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Veritex in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $31.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 5.89%. The high price target for VBTX is $40.00 and the low price target for VBTX is $23.00. There are currently 1 buy rating and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Strong Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Veritex pays a meaningful dividend of 2.00%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Veritex has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Veritex is 29.69%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Veritex will have a dividend payout ratio of 37.99% next year. This indicates that Veritex will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX)

In the past three months, Veritex insiders have sold 534.78% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $392,750.00 in company stock and sold $2,493,102.00 in company stock. Only 5.33% of the stock of Veritex is held by insiders. 79.16% of the stock of Veritex is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX



Earnings for Veritex are expected to grow by 23.45% in the coming year, from $1.45 to $1.79 per share. The P/E ratio of Veritex is 21.18, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.19. The P/E ratio of Veritex is 21.18, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.04. Veritex has a P/B Ratio of 1.46. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

