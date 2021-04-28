Earnings results for Vertiv (NYSE:VRT)

Vertiv Holdings, LLC is expected* to report earnings on 04/28/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.12. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.09.

Vertiv last issued its quarterly earnings results on February 23rd, 2021. The reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The business earned $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Vertiv has generated $0.05 earnings per share over the last year. Vertiv has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, April 28th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Vertiv (NYSE:VRT)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Vertiv in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $22.29, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 3.44%. The high price target for VRT is $25.00 and the low price target for VRT is $20.00. There are currently 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Vertiv has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 7 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $22.29, Vertiv has a forecasted downside of 3.4% from its current price of $23.08. Vertiv has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Vertiv (NYSE:VRT)

Vertiv has a dividend yield of 0.04%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Vertiv does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Vertiv is 20.00%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Vertiv will have a dividend payout ratio of 0.90% next year. This indicates that Vertiv will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Vertiv (NYSE:VRT)

In the past three months, Vertiv insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 88.46% of the stock of Vertiv is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Vertiv (NYSE:VRT



Earnings for Vertiv are expected to grow by 44.16% in the coming year, from $0.77 to $1.11 per share. The P/E ratio of Vertiv is -21.77, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Vertiv is -21.77, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Vertiv has a PEG Ratio of 0.65. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Vertiv has a P/B Ratio of 96.17. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

