Earnings results for Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN)

Waste Connections, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/28/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 9 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.67. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.65.

Waste Connections last issued its earnings data on February 16th, 2021. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Waste Connections has generated $2.72 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.0. Waste Connections has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, April 28th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Waste Connections in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $115.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 1.30%. The high price target for WCN is $132.00 and the low price target for WCN is $100.00. There are currently 1 hold rating, 11 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Waste Connections has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 11 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $115.50, Waste Connections has a forecasted downside of 1.3% from its current price of $117.02. Waste Connections has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN)

Waste Connections has a dividend yield of 0.45%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Waste Connections has only been increasing its dividend for 4 years. The dividend payout ratio of Waste Connections is 19.12%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Waste Connections will have a dividend payout ratio of 17.69% next year. This indicates that Waste Connections will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN)

In the past three months, Waste Connections insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.30% of the stock of Waste Connections is held by insiders. 80.77% of the stock of Waste Connections is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN



Earnings for Waste Connections are expected to grow by 17.60% in the coming year, from $2.50 to $2.94 per share. The P/E ratio of Waste Connections is 150.03, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.36. The P/E ratio of Waste Connections is 150.03, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 35.20. Waste Connections has a PEG Ratio of 4.95. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Waste Connections has a P/B Ratio of 4.45. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

