Earnings results for Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF)

Waterstone Financial, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 04/27/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.66. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.27.

Waterstone Financial last released its quarterly earnings results on April 27th, 2021. The savings and loans company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.23. Waterstone Financial has generated $1.37 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.7. Waterstone Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, April 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Waterstone Financial in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $20.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 1.54%. The high price target for WSBF is $20.50 and the low price target for WSBF is $20.50. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Waterstone Financial has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $20.50, Waterstone Financial has a forecasted upside of 1.5% from its current price of $20.19. Waterstone Financial has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF)

Waterstone Financial pays a meaningful dividend of 3.91%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Waterstone Financial has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Waterstone Financial is 58.39%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Waterstone Financial will have a dividend payout ratio of 68.97% next year. This indicates that Waterstone Financial will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF)

In the past three months, Waterstone Financial insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $450,971.00 in company stock. Only 12.10% of the stock of Waterstone Financial is held by insiders. 61.17% of the stock of Waterstone Financial is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF



Earnings for Waterstone Financial are expected to decrease by -42.00% in the coming year, from $2.00 to $1.16 per share. The P/E ratio of Waterstone Financial is 10.74, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.20. The P/E ratio of Waterstone Financial is 10.74, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.04. Waterstone Financial has a P/B Ratio of 1.39. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

