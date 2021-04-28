Earnings results for WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC)

WesBanco, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/27/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.7. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.41.

WesBanco last issued its quarterly earnings data on January 25th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $152.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.14 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. WesBanco has generated $3.06 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.0. WesBanco has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, April 27th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for WesBanco in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $30.30, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 18.83%. The high price target for WSBC is $32.00 and the low price target for WSBC is $29.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

WesBanco has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.33, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $30.30, WesBanco has a forecasted downside of 18.8% from its current price of $37.33. WesBanco has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC)

WesBanco pays a meaningful dividend of 3.51%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. WesBanco has been increasing its dividend for 10 years. The dividend payout ratio of WesBanco is 43.14%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, WesBanco will have a dividend payout ratio of 73.74% next year. This indicates that WesBanco will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC)

In the past three months, WesBanco insiders have sold 11,503.09% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $8,029.00 in company stock and sold $931,612.00 in company stock. Only 3.05% of the stock of WesBanco is held by insiders. 57.15% of the stock of WesBanco is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC



Earnings for WesBanco are expected to grow by 11.18% in the coming year, from $1.61 to $1.79 per share. The P/E ratio of WesBanco is 21.96, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.19. The P/E ratio of WesBanco is 21.96, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.04. WesBanco has a P/B Ratio of 0.79. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here