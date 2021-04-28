Earnings results for Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB)

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 04/27/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.17. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.08.

Western New England Bancorp last announced its quarterly earnings results on January 25th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $21.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.70 million. Western New England Bancorp has generated $0.51 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.3. Western New England Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, April 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Western New England Bancorp in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $7.67, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 2.95%. The high price target for WNEB is $8.50 and the low price target for WNEB is $7.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Western New England Bancorp has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $7.67, Western New England Bancorp has a forecasted downside of 3.0% from its current price of $7.90. Western New England Bancorp has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB)

Western New England Bancorp pays a meaningful dividend of 2.54%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Western New England Bancorp has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Western New England Bancorp is 39.22%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Western New England Bancorp will have a dividend payout ratio of 48.78% next year. This indicates that Western New England Bancorp will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB)

In the past three months, Western New England Bancorp insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $50,693.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 5.57% of the stock of Western New England Bancorp is held by insiders. 52.80% of the stock of Western New England Bancorp is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB



Earnings for Western New England Bancorp are expected to grow by 10.81% in the coming year, from $0.37 to $0.41 per share. The P/E ratio of Western New England Bancorp is 19.27, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.20. The P/E ratio of Western New England Bancorp is 19.27, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.04. Western New England Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 0.90. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here