Earnings results for Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/28/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 10 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.31. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.27.

Wingstop last issued its quarterly earnings results on February 17th, 2021. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $63.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.70 million. Wingstop has generated $0.73 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.3. Wingstop has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, April 28th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING)

20 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Wingstop in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $156.88, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 5.93%. The high price target for WING is $182.00 and the low price target for WING is $105.00. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 14 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Wingstop has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.70, and is based on 14 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $156.88, Wingstop has a forecasted upside of 5.9% from its current price of $148.09. Wingstop has been the subject of 9 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop has a dividend yield of 0.39%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Wingstop has only been increasing its dividend for 3 years. The dividend payout ratio of Wingstop is 76.71%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, Wingstop will have a dividend payout ratio of 37.84% next year. This indicates that Wingstop will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING)

In the past three months, Wingstop insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $224,807.00 in company stock. Only 1.00% of the stock of Wingstop is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING



Earnings for Wingstop are expected to grow by 17.46% in the coming year, from $1.26 to $1.48 per share. The P/E ratio of Wingstop is 154.26, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.36. The P/E ratio of Wingstop is 154.26, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 36.25. Wingstop has a PEG Ratio of 8.49. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued.

