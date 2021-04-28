Earnings results for Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY)

Yamana Gold Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/28/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.07. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.05.

Yamana Gold last announced its earnings results on February 11th, 2021. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $461.80 million for the quarter. Yamana Gold has generated $0.13 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.3. Yamana Gold has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, April 28th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Yamana Gold in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $7.87, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 66.74%. The high price target for AUY is $10.75 and the low price target for AUY is $5.50. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Yamana Gold has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 8 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $7.87, Yamana Gold has a forecasted upside of 66.7% from its current price of $4.72. Yamana Gold has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY)

Yamana Gold pays a meaningful dividend of 2.08%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Yamana Gold has only been increasing its dividend for 2 years. The dividend payout ratio of Yamana Gold is 76.92%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, Yamana Gold will have a dividend payout ratio of 24.39% next year. This indicates that Yamana Gold will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY)

In the past three months, Yamana Gold insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.70% of the stock of Yamana Gold is held by insiders. 45.01% of the stock of Yamana Gold is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY



Earnings for Yamana Gold are expected to grow by 32.26% in the coming year, from $0.31 to $0.41 per share. The P/E ratio of Yamana Gold is 36.31, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.36. The P/E ratio of Yamana Gold is 36.31, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 27.28. Yamana Gold has a PEG Ratio of 0.27. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Yamana Gold has a P/B Ratio of 1.06. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

