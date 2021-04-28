Earnings results for Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM)

Yum! Brands, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/28/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 9 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.85. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.64.

Yum! Brands last released its earnings data on February 3rd, 2021. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The company earned $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Its revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Yum! Brands has generated $3.55 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.0. Yum! Brands has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, April 28th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM)

17 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Yum! Brands in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $110.59, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 5.00%. The high price target for YUM is $135.00 and the low price target for YUM is $84.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 9 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Yum! Brands has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.35, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 9 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $110.59, Yum! Brands has a forecasted downside of 5.0% from its current price of $116.41. Yum! Brands has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM)

Yum! Brands pays a meaningful dividend of 1.73%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Yum! Brands has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Yum! Brands is 56.34%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Yum! Brands will have a dividend payout ratio of 52.22% next year. This indicates that Yum! Brands will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM)

In the past three months, Yum! Brands insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $299,812.00 in company stock. Only 0.72% of the stock of Yum! Brands is held by insiders. 75.22% of the stock of Yum! Brands is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM



Earnings for Yum! Brands are expected to grow by 20.82% in the coming year, from $3.17 to $3.83 per share. The P/E ratio of Yum! Brands is 34.96, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.35. The P/E ratio of Yum! Brands is 34.96, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 36.25. Yum! Brands has a PEG Ratio of 2.49. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued.

