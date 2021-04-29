Earnings results for A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS)

A.O Smith Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 04/29/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.56. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.32.

A. O. Smith last issued its earnings results on January 27th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $834.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.10 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. A. O. Smith has generated $2.22 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.1. A. O. Smith has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 29th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for A. O. Smith in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $57.29, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 13.91%. The high price target for AOS is $72.00 and the low price target for AOS is $32.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 6 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

A. O. Smith has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.20, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $57.29, A. O. Smith has a forecasted downside of 13.9% from its current price of $66.54. A. O. Smith has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS)

A. O. Smith has a dividend yield of 1.53%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. A. O. Smith has been increasing its dividend for 29 years. The dividend payout ratio of A. O. Smith is 46.85%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, A. O. Smith will have a dividend payout ratio of 44.07% next year. This indicates that A. O. Smith will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS)

In the past three months, A. O. Smith insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $3,198,179.00 in company stock. Only 0.29% of the stock of A. O. Smith is held by insiders. 75.05% of the stock of A. O. Smith is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS



Earnings for A. O. Smith are expected to grow by 18.00% in the coming year, from $2.00 to $2.36 per share. The P/E ratio of A. O. Smith is 34.12, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.88. The P/E ratio of A. O. Smith is 34.12, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 50.68. A. O. Smith has a PEG Ratio of 2.67. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. A. O. Smith has a P/B Ratio of 6.48. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here