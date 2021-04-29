Earnings results for Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD)

ABIOMED, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/29/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.1. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.

Abiomed last posted its earnings results on January 27th, 2021. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $231.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.31 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Abiomed has generated $4.74 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.2. Abiomed has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 29th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Abiomed in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $348.33, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 0.81%. The high price target for ABMD is $425.00 and the low price target for ABMD is $245.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Abiomed has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.20, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $348.33, Abiomed has a forecasted downside of 0.8% from its current price of $351.17. Abiomed has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Abiomed does not currently pay a dividend. Abiomed does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD)

In the past three months, Abiomed insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,830,000.00 in company stock. Only 3.40% of the stock of Abiomed is held by insiders. 93.95% of the stock of Abiomed is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD



Earnings for Abiomed are expected to grow by 28.84% in the coming year, from $3.78 to $4.87 per share. The P/E ratio of Abiomed is 77.18, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.88. The P/E ratio of Abiomed is 77.18, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 46.05. Abiomed has a PEG Ratio of 4.15. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Abiomed has a P/B Ratio of 14.85. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

