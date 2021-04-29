Earnings results for Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/29/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.45. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.42.

Acadia Healthcare last released its quarterly earnings data on February 24th, 2021. The reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $541.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.72 million. Acadia Healthcare has generated $2.04 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.5. Acadia Healthcare has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 29th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Acadia Healthcare in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $51.56, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 16.33%. The high price target for ACHC is $65.00 and the low price target for ACHC is $30.00. There are currently 6 hold ratings, 3 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Acadia Healthcare has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $51.56, Acadia Healthcare has a forecasted downside of 16.3% from its current price of $61.62. Acadia Healthcare has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Acadia Healthcare does not currently pay a dividend. Acadia Healthcare does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC)

In the past three months, Acadia Healthcare insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $6,470,270.00 in company stock. Only 1.60% of the stock of Acadia Healthcare is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC



Earnings for Acadia Healthcare are expected to grow by 13.73% in the coming year, from $2.33 to $2.65 per share. The P/E ratio of Acadia Healthcare is 54.53, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.88. The P/E ratio of Acadia Healthcare is 54.53, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 46.05. Acadia Healthcare has a PEG Ratio of 1.49. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Acadia Healthcare has a P/B Ratio of 2.18. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here