Earnings results for AGCO (NYSE:AGCO)

AGCO Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 04/29/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.11. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.86.

AGCO last issued its earnings data on February 3rd, 2021. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.42. The business earned $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Its revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. AGCO has generated $4.44 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.8. AGCO has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 29th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on AGCO (NYSE:AGCO)

15 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for AGCO in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $135.21, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 13.41%. The high price target for AGCO is $200.00 and the low price target for AGCO is $91.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: AGCO (NYSE:AGCO)

AGCO has a dividend yield of 0.41%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. AGCO has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of AGCO is 14.41%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, AGCO will have a dividend payout ratio of 10.26% next year. This indicates that AGCO will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: AGCO (NYSE:AGCO)

In the past three months, AGCO insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $558,980.00 in company stock. Only 17.80% of the stock of AGCO is held by insiders. 78.01% of the stock of AGCO is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of AGCO (NYSE:AGCO



Earnings for AGCO are expected to grow by 20.93% in the coming year, from $5.16 to $6.24 per share. The P/E ratio of AGCO is 57.84, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.88. The P/E ratio of AGCO is 57.84, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 50.68. AGCO has a PEG Ratio of 1.18. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. AGCO has a P/B Ratio of 4.06. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

