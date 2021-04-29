Earnings results for Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited is expected* to report earnings on 04/29/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.56. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.23.

Agnico Eagle Mines last issued its earnings results on February 11th, 2021. The mining company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $928.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.08 million. Agnico Eagle Mines has generated $0.97 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.7. Agnico Eagle Mines has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 29th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Agnico Eagle Mines in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $86.13, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 32.32%. The high price target for AEM is $115.00 and the low price target for AEM is $72.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Agnico Eagle Mines has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.70, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $86.13, Agnico Eagle Mines has a forecasted upside of 32.3% from its current price of $65.09. Agnico Eagle Mines has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines has a dividend yield of 1.16%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Agnico Eagle Mines has only been increasing its dividend for 2 years. The dividend payout ratio of Agnico Eagle Mines is 77.32%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, Agnico Eagle Mines will have a dividend payout ratio of 19.79% next year. This indicates that Agnico Eagle Mines will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM)

In the past three months, Agnico Eagle Mines insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.51% of the stock of Agnico Eagle Mines is held by insiders. 61.62% of the stock of Agnico Eagle Mines is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM



Earnings for Agnico Eagle Mines are expected to grow by 95.36% in the coming year, from $1.94 to $3.79 per share. The P/E ratio of Agnico Eagle Mines is 24.75, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.88. The P/E ratio of Agnico Eagle Mines is 24.75, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 27.00. Agnico Eagle Mines has a PEG Ratio of 18.13. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Agnico Eagle Mines has a P/B Ratio of 3.05. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

