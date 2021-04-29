Earnings results for Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC)

Apartment Income REIT Corp. is expected* to report earnings on 04/29/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.49.

Apartment Income REIT last released its quarterly earnings results on February 9th, 2021. The reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.50. Apartment Income REIT has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Apartment Income REIT has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 29th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Apartment Income REIT in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $42.89, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 4.99%. The high price target for AIRC is $63.00 and the low price target for AIRC is $35.00. There are currently 8 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC)

Apartment Income REIT pays a meaningful dividend of 3.77%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Apartment Income REIT does not have a long track record of dividend growth. Based on EPS estimates, Apartment Income REIT will have a dividend payout ratio of 83.90% in the coming year. This indicates that Apartment Income REIT may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC)

In the past three months, Apartment Income REIT insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,048,335.00 in company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC



Earnings for Apartment Income REIT are expected to decrease by -6.39% in the coming year, from $2.19 to $2.05 per share.

