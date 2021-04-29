Earnings results for AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR)

AptarGroup, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/29/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.9. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.93.

AptarGroup last announced its quarterly earnings results on February 17th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The firm earned $749.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.10 million. AptarGroup has generated $3.95 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.0. AptarGroup has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 29th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for AptarGroup in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $149.80, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 0.87%. The high price target for ATR is $165.00 and the low price target for ATR is $132.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

AptarGroup has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.43, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $149.80, AptarGroup has a forecasted downside of 0.9% from its current price of $151.12. AptarGroup has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR)

AptarGroup has a dividend yield of 0.95%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. AptarGroup has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of AptarGroup is 36.46%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, AptarGroup will have a dividend payout ratio of 34.95% next year. This indicates that AptarGroup will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR)

In the past three months, AptarGroup insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $5,272,715.00 in company stock. Only 1.70% of the stock of AptarGroup is held by insiders. 87.04% of the stock of AptarGroup is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR



Earnings for AptarGroup are expected to grow by 13.81% in the coming year, from $3.62 to $4.12 per share. The P/E ratio of AptarGroup is 47.97, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.88. The P/E ratio of AptarGroup is 47.97, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 50.68. AptarGroup has a PEG Ratio of 4.82. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. AptarGroup has a P/B Ratio of 6.15. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here