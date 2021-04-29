Earnings results for Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD)

Ardagh Group S.A. is expected* to report earnings on 04/29/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.31.

Ardagh Group last announced its quarterly earnings data on February 15th, 2021. The reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm earned $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Ardagh Group has generated $1.82 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.4. Ardagh Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 29th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Ardagh Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $25.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 8.99%. The high price target for ARD is $33.00 and the low price target for ARD is $21.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Ardagh Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $25.00, Ardagh Group has a forecasted downside of 9.0% from its current price of $27.47. Ardagh Group has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD)

Ardagh Group pays a meaningful dividend of 2.18%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Ardagh Group has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Ardagh Group is 32.97%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Ardagh Group will have a dividend payout ratio of 35.71% next year. This indicates that Ardagh Group will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD)

In the past three months, Ardagh Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 84.69% of the stock of Ardagh Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD



Earnings for Ardagh Group are expected to grow by 19.15% in the coming year, from $1.41 to $1.68 per share. The P/E ratio of Ardagh Group is 4.43, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.88. The P/E ratio of Ardagh Group is 4.43, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 50.68.

