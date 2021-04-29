Earnings results for Ares Management (NYSE:ARES)

Ares Management Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 04/29/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.51. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.45.

Ares Management last issued its earnings results on February 10th, 2021. The asset manager reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. The company earned $406.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.70 million. Ares Management has generated $1.67 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.9. Ares Management has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 29th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Ares Management (NYSE:ARES)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Ares Management in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $54.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 3.79%. The high price target for ARES is $71.00 and the low price target for ARES is $43.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Ares Management has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.56, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $54.00, Ares Management has a forecasted downside of 3.8% from its current price of $56.13. Ares Management has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Ares Management (NYSE:ARES)

Ares Management pays a meaningful dividend of 3.36%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Ares Management has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Ares Management is 112.57%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Ares Management will have a dividend payout ratio of 87.85% in the coming year. This indicates that Ares Management may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Ares Management (NYSE:ARES)

In the past three months, Ares Management insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $10,172,923.00 in company stock. 59.69% of the stock of Ares Management is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 42.40% of the stock of Ares Management is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Ares Management (NYSE:ARES



Earnings for Ares Management are expected to grow by 20.90% in the coming year, from $1.77 to $2.14 per share. The P/E ratio of Ares Management is 103.95, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.88. The P/E ratio of Ares Management is 103.95, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.12. Ares Management has a PEG Ratio of 1.05. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Ares Management has a P/B Ratio of 4.13. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

