Earnings results for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA)

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. is estimated to report earnings on 04/29/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.03.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria last issued its quarterly earnings data on January 29th, 2021. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The firm earned $6.28 billion during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has generated $0.74 earnings per share over the last year. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA)

15 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the last 12 months. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 9 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

There is not enough analysis data for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria.

Dividend Strength: Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria does not currently pay a dividend. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria does not have a long track record of dividend growth. Based on earnings estimates, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will have a dividend payout ratio of 29.17% next year. This indicates that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA)

In the past three months, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.10% of the stock of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA



Earnings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria are expected to grow by 140.00% in the coming year, from $0.20 to $0.48 per share. The P/E ratio of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria is -68.25, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria is -68.25, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a P/B Ratio of 0.59. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here