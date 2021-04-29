Earnings results for Baxter International (NYSE:BAX)

Baxter International Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/29/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 10 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.64. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.82.

Baxter International last announced its earnings results on February 3rd, 2021. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm earned $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Its revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Baxter International has generated $3.31 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.4. Baxter International has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 29th, 2021. Baxter International will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, April 29th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Baxter International (NYSE:BAX)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Baxter International in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $91.42, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 5.09%. The high price target for BAX is $105.00 and the low price target for BAX is $80.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Baxter International has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.62, and is based on 8 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $91.42, Baxter International has a forecasted upside of 5.1% from its current price of $86.99. Baxter International has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Baxter International (NYSE:BAX)

Baxter International has a dividend yield of 1.13%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Baxter International has been increasing its dividend for 5 years. The dividend payout ratio of Baxter International is 29.61%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Baxter International will have a dividend payout ratio of 28.49% next year. This indicates that Baxter International will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Baxter International (NYSE:BAX)

In the past three months, Baxter International insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,354,560.00 in company stock. Only 0.13% of the stock of Baxter International is held by insiders. 82.89% of the stock of Baxter International is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Baxter International are expected to grow by 13.16% in the coming year, from $3.04 to $3.44 per share. The P/E ratio of Baxter International is 49.43, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.88. The P/E ratio of Baxter International is 49.43, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 45.95. Baxter International has a PEG Ratio of 2.53. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Baxter International has a P/B Ratio of 5.61. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

