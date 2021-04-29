Earnings results for BCE (NYSE:BCE)

BCE, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/29/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.58. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.58.

BCE last released its quarterly earnings data on February 3rd, 2021. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.21. The firm earned $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. BCE has generated $2.64 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.1. BCE has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 29th, 2021. BCE will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, April 29th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on BCE (NYSE:BCE)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for BCE in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $57.94, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 23.64%. The high price target for BCE is $63.00 and the low price target for BCE is $43.00. There are currently 7 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

BCE has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.22, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 7 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $57.94, BCE has a forecasted upside of 23.6% from its current price of $46.86. BCE has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: BCE (NYSE:BCE)

BCE is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 5.63%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. BCE has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of BCE is 99.24%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, BCE will have a dividend payout ratio of 101.16% in the coming year. This indicates that BCE may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: BCE (NYSE:BCE)

In the past three months, BCE insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.15% of the stock of BCE is held by insiders. 45.01% of the stock of BCE is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of BCE (NYSE:BCE



Earnings for BCE are expected to grow by 12.12% in the coming year, from $2.31 to $2.59 per share. The P/E ratio of BCE is 25.06, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.88. The P/E ratio of BCE is 25.06, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Utilities sector average P/E ratio of about 31.57. BCE has a PEG Ratio of 4.37. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. BCE has a P/B Ratio of 3.23. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

