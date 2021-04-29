Earnings results for Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/29/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.9100000000000001.

Bio-Rad Laboratories last issued its earnings results on February 11th, 2021. The reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm earned $789.84 million during the quarter. Bio-Rad Laboratories has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.1. Bio-Rad Laboratories has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 29th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B)

There is no enough data Analyst Ratings

There is not enough analysis data for Bio-Rad Laboratories.

Dividend Strength: Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B)

Bio-Rad Laboratories does not currently pay a dividend. Bio-Rad Laboratories does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B)

In the past three months, Bio-Rad Laboratories insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 28.38% of the stock of Bio-Rad Laboratories is held by insiders. Only 0.06% of the stock of Bio-Rad Laboratories is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B



The P/E ratio of Bio-Rad Laboratories is 5.14, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.89. The P/E ratio of Bio-Rad Laboratories is 5.14, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 46.05. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a P/B Ratio of 3.12. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here