Earnings results for Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/29/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.5. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.9100000000000001.

Bio-Rad Laboratories last issued its earnings data on February 10th, 2021. The medical research company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $789.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.80 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories has generated $7.06 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.6. Bio-Rad Laboratories has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 29th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Bio-Rad Laboratories in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $700.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 7.85%. The high price target for BIO is $750.00 and the low price target for BIO is $650.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Bio-Rad Laboratories has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $700.00, Bio-Rad Laboratories has a forecasted upside of 7.9% from its current price of $649.04. Bio-Rad Laboratories has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO)

Bio-Rad Laboratories does not currently pay a dividend. Bio-Rad Laboratories does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO)

In the past three months, Bio-Rad Laboratories insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 27.50% of the stock of Bio-Rad Laboratories is held by insiders. 63.03% of the stock of Bio-Rad Laboratories is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO



Earnings for Bio-Rad Laboratories are expected to grow by 6.14% in the coming year, from $9.61 to $10.20 per share. The P/E ratio of Bio-Rad Laboratories is 5.56, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.88. The P/E ratio of Bio-Rad Laboratories is 5.56, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 45.98. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a P/B Ratio of 3.37. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here