Earnings results for Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 04/29/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-1.8. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-2.11.

Blueprint Medicines last issued its quarterly earnings results on February 16th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.57) by $0.04. The firm earned $34.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.49 million. Blueprint Medicines has generated ($7.27) earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.9. Blueprint Medicines has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 29th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC)

15 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Blueprint Medicines in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $112.40, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 15.57%. The high price target for BPMC is $152.00 and the low price target for BPMC is $81.00. There are currently 6 hold ratings, 8 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Blueprint Medicines has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 8 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $112.40, Blueprint Medicines has a forecasted upside of 15.6% from its current price of $97.26. Blueprint Medicines has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Blueprint Medicines does not currently pay a dividend. Blueprint Medicines does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC)

In the past three months, Blueprint Medicines insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.81% of the stock of Blueprint Medicines is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC



Earnings for Blueprint Medicines are expected to decrease in the coming year, from $5.47 to ($6.66) per share. The P/E ratio of Blueprint Medicines is 17.94, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.88. The P/E ratio of Blueprint Medicines is 17.94, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 46.05. Blueprint Medicines has a P/B Ratio of 10.30. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here