Earnings results for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company is expected* to report earnings on 04/29/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.83. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.72.

Bristol-Myers Squibb last announced its quarterly earnings results on February 3rd, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.74 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Bristol-Myers Squibb has generated $4.69 earnings per share over the last year. Bristol-Myers Squibb has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 29th, 2021. Bristol-Myers Squibb will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, April 29th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

16 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Bristol-Myers Squibb in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $74.60, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 12.98%. The high price target for BMY is $88.00 and the low price target for BMY is $65.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings, 13 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Bristol-Myers Squibb pays a meaningful dividend of 2.97%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Bristol-Myers Squibb has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Bristol-Myers Squibb is 41.79%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Bristol-Myers Squibb will have a dividend payout ratio of 26.78% next year. This indicates that Bristol-Myers Squibb will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

In the past three months, Bristol-Myers Squibb insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,555,000.00 in company stock. Only 0.14% of the stock of Bristol-Myers Squibb is held by insiders. 72.41% of the stock of Bristol-Myers Squibb is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY



Earnings for Bristol-Myers Squibb are expected to grow by 15.28% in the coming year, from $6.35 to $7.32 per share. The P/E ratio of Bristol-Myers Squibb is -600.22, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a PEG Ratio of 1.00. PEG Ratios around 1 indicate that a company is correctly valued. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a P/B Ratio of 2.85. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

