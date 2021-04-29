Earnings results for Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG)

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 04/29/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.33. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.1.

Cabot Oil & Gas last issued its earnings results on February 22nd, 2021. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. The company earned $456.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.37 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Cabot Oil & Gas has generated $1.62 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.4. Cabot Oil & Gas has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 29th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG)

17 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Cabot Oil & Gas in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $20.22, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 19.16%. The high price target for COG is $23.00 and the low price target for COG is $16.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 11 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Cabot Oil & Gas has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.12, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 11 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $20.22, Cabot Oil & Gas has a forecasted upside of 19.2% from its current price of $16.97. Cabot Oil & Gas has been the subject of 11 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG)

Cabot Oil & Gas pays a meaningful dividend of 2.38%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Cabot Oil & Gas has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Cabot Oil & Gas is 24.69%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Cabot Oil & Gas will have a dividend payout ratio of 21.86% next year. This indicates that Cabot Oil & Gas will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG)

In the past three months, Cabot Oil & Gas insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,055,170.00 in company stock. Only 2.10% of the stock of Cabot Oil & Gas is held by insiders. 96.91% of the stock of Cabot Oil & Gas is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG



Earnings for Cabot Oil & Gas are expected to grow by 251.92% in the coming year, from $0.52 to $1.83 per share. The P/E ratio of Cabot Oil & Gas is 27.37, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.88. The P/E ratio of Cabot Oil & Gas is 27.37, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 25.01. Cabot Oil & Gas has a P/B Ratio of 3.22. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

