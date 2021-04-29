Earnings results for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Camden Property Trust is expected* to report earnings on 04/29/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 9 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.23. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.35.

Camden Property Trust last released its quarterly earnings data on February 3rd, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.95. Camden Property Trust has generated $5.04 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.5. Camden Property Trust has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 29th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Camden Property Trust in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $112.31, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 5.44%. The high price target for CPT is $135.00 and the low price target for CPT is $96.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Camden Property Trust has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.69, and is based on 9 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $112.31, Camden Property Trust has a forecasted downside of 5.4% from its current price of $118.77. Camden Property Trust has been the subject of 9 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Camden Property Trust pays a meaningful dividend of 2.78%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Camden Property Trust has only been increasing its dividend for 3 years. The dividend payout ratio of Camden Property Trust is 65.87%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Camden Property Trust will have a dividend payout ratio of 65.23% next year. This indicates that Camden Property Trust will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

In the past three months, Camden Property Trust insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $597,135.00 in company stock. Only 3.20% of the stock of Camden Property Trust is held by insiders. 94.56% of the stock of Camden Property Trust is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT



Earnings for Camden Property Trust are expected to grow by 2.83% in the coming year, from $4.95 to $5.09 per share. The P/E ratio of Camden Property Trust is 62.51, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.88. The P/E ratio of Camden Property Trust is 62.51, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.12. Camden Property Trust has a PEG Ratio of 4.56. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Camden Property Trust has a P/B Ratio of 3.11. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

