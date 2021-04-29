Earnings results for Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

Carrier Global Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 04/29/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.38. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.35.

Carrier Global last announced its quarterly earnings results on February 8th, 2021. The reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The company earned $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Its revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Carrier Global has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Carrier Global has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 29th, 2021. Carrier Global will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, April 29th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

17 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Carrier Global in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $42.86, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 3.67%. The high price target for CARR is $57.00 and the low price target for CARR is $20.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 13 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Carrier Global has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.76, and is based on 13 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $42.86, Carrier Global has a forecasted downside of 3.7% from its current price of $44.49. Carrier Global has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

Carrier Global has a dividend yield of 1.07%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Carrier Global has been increasing its dividend for 28 years. Based on earnings estimates, Carrier Global will have a dividend payout ratio of 25.40% next year. This indicates that Carrier Global will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

In the past three months, Carrier Global insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $408.00 in company stock. 83.02% of the stock of Carrier Global is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR



Earnings for Carrier Global are expected to grow by 12.50% in the coming year, from $1.68 to $1.89 per share. Carrier Global has a PEG Ratio of 2.67. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued.

