Earnings results for CEMEX (NYSE:CX)

Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. is expected* to report earnings on 04/29/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.01.

CEMEX last announced its earnings data on February 10th, 2021. The construction company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The business earned $3.54 billion during the quarter. CEMEX has generated $0.06 earnings per share over the last year. CEMEX has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, April 29th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on CEMEX (NYSE:CX)

16 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for CEMEX in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $5.06, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 33.79%. The high price target for CX is $9.50 and the low price target for CX is $2.90. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 11 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

CEMEX has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.69, and is based on 11 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $5.06, CEMEX has a forecasted downside of 33.8% from its current price of $7.64. CEMEX has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: CEMEX (NYSE:CX)

CEMEX does not currently pay a dividend. CEMEX does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: CEMEX (NYSE:CX)

In the past three months, CEMEX insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.00% of the stock of CEMEX is held by insiders. 36.81% of the stock of CEMEX is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of CEMEX (NYSE:CX



Earnings for CEMEX are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.15) to $0.37 per share. The P/E ratio of CEMEX is -6.42, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of CEMEX is -6.42, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. CEMEX has a PEG Ratio of 0.43. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. CEMEX has a P/B Ratio of 1.07. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here