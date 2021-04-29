Earnings results for Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

Cheniere Energy Partners, LP is estimated to report earnings on 04/29/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.63. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.84.

Cheniere Energy Partners last announced its quarterly earnings results on February 23rd, 2021. The energy company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. The firm earned $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners has generated $2.25 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.5. Cheniere Energy Partners has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Cheniere Energy Partners in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $37.93, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 9.95%. The high price target for CQP is $44.00 and the low price target for CQP is $32.00. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 6 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

Cheniere Energy Partners is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 6.36%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Cheniere Energy Partners has only been increasing its dividend for 4 years. The dividend payout ratio of Cheniere Energy Partners is 116.44%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Cheniere Energy Partners will have a dividend payout ratio of 106.50% in the coming year. This indicates that Cheniere Energy Partners may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

In the past three months, Cheniere Energy Partners insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $87,713,384.00 in company stock. 46.56% of the stock of Cheniere Energy Partners is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP



Earnings for Cheniere Energy Partners are expected to grow by 8.37% in the coming year, from $2.27 to $2.46 per share. The P/E ratio of Cheniere Energy Partners is 17.48, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.88. The P/E ratio of Cheniere Energy Partners is 17.48, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 25.01. Cheniere Energy Partners has a P/B Ratio of 29.05. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

